Left Menu

Ashes: Spin has played big role at Adelaide, need to consider playing Leach, says Root

England Test skipper Joe Root on Tuesday said that spin has played a big factor at the Adelaide Oval in the past, so the team needs to consider playing Jack Leach in the second Ashes Test.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:30 IST
Ashes: Spin has played big role at Adelaide, need to consider playing Leach, says Root
Joe Root (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

England Test skipper Joe Root on Tuesday said that spin has played a big factor at the Adelaide Oval in the past, so the team needs to consider playing Jack Leach in the second Ashes Test. Australia and England will square off in the second Ashes Test, beginning Thursday at Adelaide. The match would be contested under lights.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson had missed the first Test which Australia won by nine wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. "From our point of view, it's not over-thinking that night-time part of it. There will be two sessions of the game where the sun will be out, then it might not do as much. Not falling into the trap where it will swing around corners for five days, understanding the different challenges that a pink-ball Test at this ground takes. Also, as a batting group, managing those different phases and finding ways to make big totals," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying.

"The most important thing from a batting element is recognising when those periods come along. It could be very good for batting, sun out, for large portions of the day then it's making sure if it does start moving around you adapt and don't lose three wickets in ten overs and let the turn Test on its head," he added. Talking about spinner Jack Leach, Root said: "Spin has generally played a good factor in recent times on this ground, especially as the game progresses, so it's something we'll have to look at. See where we are physically as a bowling group and how we can be balanced out."

"I'm sure he [Leach] will want to respond and get back into the series. I don't think it's as straightforward as looking at that as a concern, actually you look at it, they [Australia] took an opportunity, played it pretty well, and if they try to do that on a wicket that's a bit more responsive then it brings him into the game even more." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021