Aishwarya Pissay wins fifth straight National Rally Championship

Motorcycle racer Aishwarya Pissay conquered the windmill farm stages in Kethanur, Tamil Nadu to win her fifth National Rally Championship in a row. The TVS Racing factory rider secured her eighth overall national crown with a dominating performance in the Ladies class at the penultimate of the FMSCI MRF Mogrip Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) for two-wheelers 2021, organized by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club and God Speed Racing. The 2019 World Cup winner, Aishwarya, won all four stages in the Rally of Coimbatore with a commanding lead and garnered 25 points to increase her tally to 125 points from five rallies. Aishwarya met with an accident during the second round of the coveted World Cup title in Jordan earlier this year. After undergoing surgeries on both her wrists, the athlete completed her rehab and bounced back quickly to regain her race form. She has not lost a race in the National championship since then. As a warm-up, she also conquered the Rally of Himalayas, a daunting task, which pitted her against numerous competitors. On Sunday, she clocked the fastest time in all four stages, leaving her rivals with ease.

''It has been a roller-coaster ride for me. Nevertheless, I was keen to put my accident behind and get back to routine. With great support from my team and the fantastic TVS Apache RTR 200, I was able to not only get back into full action but regain my winning touch.

''I was able to claim the National Championship with a round to spare because of my team,'' said Aishwarya.

