Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy following disciplinary breach

Premier League club Arsenal on Tuesday confirmed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the club's captaincy following a disciplinary breach.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:44 IST
Arsenal striker Aubameyang. Image Credit: ANI
Premier League club Arsenal on Tuesday confirmed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the club's captaincy following a disciplinary breach. "Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United," Arsenal said in an official statement.

"We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed. We are fully focused on tomorrow's match," it added. Earlier, Aubameyang was dropped from the squad to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday due to a disciplinary breach, Mikel Arteta revealed.

Speaking ahead of the Saints clash, Gunners head coach Arteta said: "Unfortunately [he's been dropped] due to a disciplinary breach." "I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club and he's not involved," he added. (ANI)

