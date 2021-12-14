Left Menu

Services pip Rajasthan to top group E, make quarters

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-12-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 19:07 IST
Services pip Rajasthan to top group E, make quarters
  • Country:
  • India

All-rounder Lakhan Singh impressed with both bat and ball to help Services defeat Rajasthan by 16 runs and set up a quarter-final clash with Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.

In a top-of-the table concluding group E clash, Services notched 232/7 after Rajasthan elected to field at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Oval ground here.

In reply, Rajasthan were restricted to 216/9 with left arm spinner Rahul Singh doing the maximum damage with his 3/33 from his 10 overs that included two maidens.

Lakhan (2/54) and Diwesh Pathania (2/36) claimed two apiece as Services topped group E pushing Rajasthan to second spot on head-to-head count after both teams finished on 16 points.

As per rules, Rajasthan will now have to play the pre-quarterfinal where they will face Karnataka at Jaipur on December 19.

Ravi Chauhan top-scored with 61 from 81 balls (5x4, 2x6) while his opening partner Chauhan gave a fine stand with a 68-ball 42 (3x4, 1x6) as they put on a solid 101-run opening partnership in 21.5 overs.

Services suffered a mid innings collapse losing three wickets in 38 runs to be 139/3 in 30.2 overs as Mumtaz Qadir put on a steady 33 from 59 balls, while wicketkeeper batsman Devender Lochab hit a 38-ball 31 to take them to a modest 232/7.

Defending the small total, Services bowlers gave regular breakthroughs and did not allow Rajasthan to settle down to restrict them to 216/9.

Left-arm spinner Rahul Singh did the maximum damage with a 3/33 from his 10 overs that included two maidens, while Lakhan (2/54) and Diwesh Pathania (2/36) claimed two apiece.

Brief Scores Assam 267/8; 50 overs (Rishav Das 71, Riyan Parag 66; Akash Pandey 2/36, Amit Kuila 2/69) beat Railways 205; 48.1 overs (Mohammad Saif 52, Vivek Singh 41; Pritam Das 3/38, Mukhtar Hussain 2/22, Parag 2/35, Swarupam Purkayastha 2/42) by 62 runs.

Services 232/7; 50 overs (Ravi Chauhan 61, Lakhan Singh 42; Aniket Choudhary 3/20, Shubham Sharma 3/44) beat Rajasthan 216/9; 50 overs (Abhijeet Tomar 58, Shubham Sharma 47; Rahul Singh 3/33, Diwesh Pathania 2/36, Lakhan Singh 2/54) by 16 runs.

Punjab 288/8; 50 overs (Gurkeerat Mann 105, Anmolpreet Singh 101; Lakshay Garg) tied with Goa 288/7; 50 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 148 not out, Samar Dubhashi 56).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021