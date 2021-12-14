Left Menu

Aishwarya Pissay wins fifth straight National Rally Championship

Aishwarya Pissay conquered the windmill farm stages in Kethanur winning her fifth Indian National Rally Championship in a row on Sunday.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-12-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 19:24 IST
Aishwarya Pissay wins fifth straight National Rally Championship
Aishwarya Pissay (Photo/Indian National Rally Championship) . Image Credit: ANI
Aishwarya Pissay conquered the windmill farm stages in Kethanur winning her fifth Indian National Rally Championship in a row on Sunday. She secured her eighth overall National crown with a dominating performance in the Ladies' class at the penultimate of the FMSCI MRF Mogrip Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) for two-wheelers 2021, organised by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club and God Speed Racing.

The 2019 World Cup Baja winner, Aishwarya, won all four stages in the Rally of Coimbatore with a commanding lead and garnered 25 points to increase her tally to 125 points from five rallies. The TVS Racing factory rider has won the INRC two-wheeler title five times now. She met with an accident during the second round of the coveted World Cup title in Jordan earlier this year.

After undergoing surgeries on both her wrists, the hard-willed athlete completed her rehab with determination and bounced back quickly to regain her race form and had not lost a race in the National championship since then. As a warm-up, she also conquered the Rally of Himalayas, a daunting task, which pitted her against numerous competitors. On Sunday, she clocked the fastest time in all four stages, leaving her rivals with ease and grace.

"It has been a roller-coaster ride for me. Nevertheless, I was keen to put my accident behind and get back to routine. With great support from my team and the fantastic TVS Apache RTR 200, I was able to not only get back into full action but regain my winning touch. I was able to claim the National Championship with a round to spare because of my team,'' said Aishwarya Pissay. Aishwarya won the opening round in Hampi, posted victories in Bengaluru, Puttur, Chikkamagaluru, and Coimbatore. As she took an unbeatable lead with 125 points in the Ladies Championship, the final round at Nashik happens to be of ornamental importance to her.

Being back in form and having good physical fitness, Aishwarya plans to get back into international cross-country rallies in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

