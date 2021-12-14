Left Menu

Tennis-Six Moroccan players given lengthy bans for corruption

The investigation, which was conducted by QC Charles Hollander, concluded that the players were guilty of multiple offences and a variety of match-fixing charges, including fixing elements of matches, receiving money for fixing and failing to report corrupt approaches. The six players, who were provisionally suspended in July, have 20 days to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Six Moroccan male tennis players have been given lengthy bans for violating the rules of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday. The investigation, which was conducted by QC Charles Hollander, concluded that the players were guilty of multiple offences and a variety of match-fixing charges, including fixing elements of matches, receiving money for fixing and failing to report corrupt approaches.

The six players, who were provisionally suspended in July, have 20 days to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. "The sanctions mean that the players are prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by any international tennis governing body or national association for the length of their bans," the ITIA said in a statement.

Ayoub Chakrouni, who achieved a career-high singles ranking of 1,098, was banned for life and handed a $10,000 fine, while Amine Ahouda and Anas Chakrouni were barred from competition for 11 years and 10 years, respectively, and fined $5,000 apiece. Mohamed Zakaria Khalil, Soufiane El Mesbahi and Yassir Kilani were all suspended for nine years and fined $5,000.

