Speed skating-Britain's Christie announces retirement at 31

Three-time world gold medallist and Olympic short track speed skater Elise Christie announced her retirement at the age of 31 on Tuesday, saying she would take "a new venture" down a different path. Britain's Christie was expected to miss the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year after sustaining an ankle injury.

She competed at three previous Olympics but was disqualified in all three events -- 500m, 1000m and 1500m -- at the 2014 Games in Sochi. Christie came fourth in the 500m event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, but was disqualified in the other two.

"Part of my heart will always be missing because I never achieved my end goal. But I leave this sport knowing it's left in good hands, with skaters capable of doing what I didn’t," Christie said in a post on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CXd8NP-MDqh. "I am not a decorated Olympian but I am a decorated athlete... I'm sorry I let you all down, and I’m so thankful to so many people.

"For now I'll be focusing on helping the rest of the team and getting into coaching ... I won't reveal for now my sporting plans for 2026, but the Olympic medal dream isn't over."

