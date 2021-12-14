Left Menu

Olympics-Guerin named general manager of U.S. men's ice hockey team

Selected by the Devils with the fifth overall pick of the 1989 NHL Draft, Guerin had 856 points during a career in which he played for New Jersey, Edmonton, Boston, Dallas, St. Louis, San Jose, the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh. After his playing career, Guerin won the Stanley Cup twice as a member of the Penguins' front office and was named general manager of the Wild in 2019.

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was named to the same role for the U.S. men's ice hockey team that will compete at next year's Beijing Olympics, USA Hockey said on Tuesday. Guerin replaces Stan Bowman, who resigned in October after an internal investigation by the Chicago Blackhawks revealed he was among the team leaders who failed to respond promptly in 2010 to allegations a video coach sexually assaulted a player.

The 51-year-old Guerin spent 18 years as a player in the National Hockey League where he won the Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins. Selected by the Devils with the fifth overall pick of the 1989 NHL Draft, Guerin had 856 points during a career in which he played for New Jersey, Edmonton, Boston, Dallas, St. Louis, San Jose, the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh.

After his playing career, Guerin won the Stanley Cup twice as a member of the Penguins' front office and was named general manager of the Wild in 2019.

