Sports News Roundup: Nikola Jokic gets tossed, but Nuggets top Wizards; Woods has close call, Mickelson and Morikawa rise to the occasion and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-League rattled by COVID cases, mandates booster for staff

The National Football League (NFL) sent a memo to teams on Monday requiring their staff members to receive a vaccine booster amid a COVID-19 outbreak that saw 36 players test positive. The league said in a report posted on its website that of the 36 players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, 25 were on active rosters and 11 on practice squads, with at least 18 teams affected.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic gets tossed, but Nuggets top Wizards

Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists before being ejected, Monte Morris scored 22 points and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Monday night. Aaron Gordon had 16 points and Jeff Green scored 13 for the Nuggets, who held a 33-point lead in the third quarter but had to hold on. Jokic was tossed midway through the fourth period after arguing calls with two different referees after the same passage of play.

NFL-Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024 - report

Las Vegas will host the Super Bowl in 2024 pending final approval from team owners this week, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Monday. The NFL championship decider had originally been slated for New Orleans but with the league adding a 17th regular season game from this year the Super Bowl would have conflicted with the city's annual Mardi Gras celebration in 2024.

Golf-Woods has close call, Mickelson and Morikawa rise to the occasion

Tiger Woods is no stranger to trials and tribulations and 2021 proved to be another test of his resolve after a serious car accident left the 15-times major champion in a wheelchair, facing doubts about his career. The 45-year-old, who won the last of his majors at the 2019 Masters following multiple back and knee operations as well as personal problems, was close to having his leg amputated after he lost control and crashed in Los Angeles in February.

Boxing-Jake Paul is in it for the long haul

Love him or hate him, boxing fans had better get used to Jake Paul after the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter told Reuters he had no intention of ever walking away from the sport. The 24-year-old, who has injected new life and plenty of controversy into boxing, said he relished every aspect of it - from training and fighting to the over-the-top, obscenity-filled news conferences.

Motor racing-Hamilton told team on radio race was 'manipulated'

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton said on his team radio, "This has been manipulated," after the Briton was passed by Max Verstappen on the final lap of Sunday's controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The message was not broadcast on the world TV feed but was audible on seven-times champion Hamilton's onboard channel on F1TV, multiple media outlets reported.

Basketball-NBA postpones two Bulls games with 10 players in health protocols

Two Chicago Bulls games have been postponed after 10 players and additional staff members were placed in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) health and safety protocols, the league said on Monday. It was not immediately clear when the Dec. 14 game against the visiting Detroit Pistons and Dec. 16 game against the Raptors in Toronto would be played.

Cycling-Vintage racing lights up 2021 amid move towards gender equality

This year's cycling season saw the resurgence of vintage racing, led by Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, while the sport took a couple of important steps towards gender equality. Pogacar threw caution to the wind at the Tour de France as he hammered his rivals in the Alps with a long-range attack on stage eight, reminiscent of the event in the 1980s, and stayed in control for the rest of the race.

Sport-Athletes, teams and leagues confront abuse and bullying

Painful revelations of abuse and misconduct rocked the world of sport in 2021 as athletes from all levels of competition across the globe demanded greater accountability of trainers, coaches and the governing bodies that oversee them. A report released in October sent shockwaves through the National Hockey League (NHL) after an investigation found that the Chicago Blackhawks failed to act on allegations made by player Kyle Beach that video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

NHL-Blackhawks scandal, Lightning's repeat, Ovechkin headline 2021

A sexual assault scandal involving the Chicago Blackhawks might be what people remember most about the NHL from 2021, taking the shine off a year in which Alex Ovechkin continued rewriting the record books and Tampa Bay repeated as Stanley Cup champions . An independent report released in October by a Chicago law firm said senior Blackhawks officials suppressed former player Kyle Beach's allegations in 2010 against then-video coach Brad Aldrich to avoid distracting the team during their playoff run.

