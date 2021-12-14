Soccer-Everton's Richarlison out for several weeks due to calf injury

Everton forward Richarlison is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a tear in his calf, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old was withdrawn by manager Rafa Benitez after the break in the 3-1 defeat https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-cry-eve-report/soccer-crystal-palace-beat-everton-3-1-to-heap-pressure-back-on-benitez-idUKKBN2IR0H4 at Crystal Palace at the weekend, a decision that was greeted with boos by the travelling fans.

Benitez defended https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-cry-eve-report/soccer-evertons-benitez-defends-decision-to-substitute-richarlison-idUKKBN2IS06V the call to replace Richarlison with Salomon Rondon, saying it was a serious risk keeping the Brazil international on the pitch. "Richarlison was forced off early in the second half at Selhurst Park and a subsequent scan revealed the Brazilian has suffered a tear in his calf," Everton said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2415203/injury-updates-on-richarlison-townsend-and-coleman.

"(Richarlison) who has three league goals this season, is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks." The Merseyside club suffered another blow with winger Andros Townsend having sustained a small fracture in his foot at Palace and will be assessed by specialists later this week.

Captain Seamus Coleman is also a doubt for the Premier League game away to Chelsea on Thursday after suffering bone bruising and soft tissue damage late in the clash with Palace. Everton, who have been on a torrid run with four defeats in their last five games, are 14th in the league standings with 18 points from 16 games.

