Soccer-Everton's Richarlison out for several weeks due to calf injury

Everton forward Richarlison is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a tear in his calf, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Everton, who have been on a torrid run with four defeats in their last five games, are 14th in the league standings with 18 points from 16 games.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 23:04 IST
Everton forward Richarlison is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a tear in his calf, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old was withdrawn by manager Rafa Benitez after the break in the 3-1 defeat https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-cry-eve-report/soccer-crystal-palace-beat-everton-3-1-to-heap-pressure-back-on-benitez-idUKKBN2IR0H4 at Crystal Palace at the weekend, a decision that was greeted with boos by the travelling fans.

Benitez defended https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-cry-eve-report/soccer-evertons-benitez-defends-decision-to-substitute-richarlison-idUKKBN2IS06V the call to replace Richarlison with Salomon Rondon, saying it was a serious risk keeping the Brazil international on the pitch. "Richarlison was forced off early in the second half at Selhurst Park and a subsequent scan revealed the Brazilian has suffered a tear in his calf," Everton said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2415203/injury-updates-on-richarlison-townsend-and-coleman.

"(Richarlison) who has three league goals this season, is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks." The Merseyside club suffered another blow with winger Andros Townsend having sustained a small fracture in his foot at Palace and will be assessed by specialists later this week.

Captain Seamus Coleman is also a doubt for the Premier League game away to Chelsea on Thursday after suffering bone bruising and soft tissue damage late in the clash with Palace. Everton, who have been on a torrid run with four defeats in their last five games, are 14th in the league standings with 18 points from 16 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

