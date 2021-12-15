Left Menu

Chess-Carlsen may not defend world title due to lack of motivation

Norway's Magnus Carlsen said on Tuesday he no longer felt motivated to defend his world chess championship title but wanted to continue playing the game.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 00:27 IST
Chess-Carlsen may not defend world title due to lack of motivation

Norway's Magnus Carlsen said on Tuesday he no longer felt motivated to defend his world chess championship title but wanted to continue playing the game. The 31-year-old Carlsen claimed his fifth world chess crown nL1N2SV1HH in Dubai on Friday with a crushing 7.5-3.5 victory against Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi.

"It's been clear to me for most of the year that this world championship should be the last," Carlsen was quoted as saying by The Guardian in a podcast. "It doesn't mean as much anymore as it once did. "For those who expect me to play the world championship next time, the chance that they will be disappointed is very great.

"It is important for me to say that I do intend to play chess. I will continue to play chess, it gives me a lot of joy. But the world championship has not been so pleasurable." Top-ranked Carlsen said he would be ready to let go of his world title unless his next opponent was 18-year-old Iranian-French player Alireza Firouzja, who is the world number two.

Firouzja needs to qualify from an eight-player candidates tournament to earn the right to play Carlsen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021