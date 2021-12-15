Left Menu

NHL-Hurricanes' game postponed after four players put in COVID-19 protocol

The NHL agreed to a break in its schedule to make way for players to compete in Beijing with the caveat that it could withdraw on its own if an abundance of COVID-19 disruptions forced games to be rescheduled during the Olympic window.

The Carolina Hurricanes' game at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday has been postponed after four additional members of the team entered COVID-19 protocol, said the National Hockey League. The postponement comes a day after the league said Calgary Flames' games through Dec. 16 would be rescheduled after six players and one staff member entered COVID-19 protocol in a 24-hour period.

The NHL said in a statement that the decision to postpone the Hurricanes game was made following consultation by the medical groups of the NHL, NHLPA and the club. The postponed Hurricanes game brings to nine the number that will need to be rescheduled following outbreaks at the Flames, Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders.

With postponements piling up so are concerns as to whether the NHL will follow through on its commitment to take part in the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics. The NHL agreed to a break in its schedule to make way for players to compete in Beijing with the caveat that it could withdraw on its own if an abundance of COVID-19 disruptions forced games to be rescheduled during the Olympic window. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league has until Jan. 10 to withdraw from the Beijing Games without financial penalty.

