Soccer-Man City hammer Leeds 7-0 for seventh straight win

Manchester City crushed Leeds United 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday to make it seven Premier League wins a row and move four points clear at the top of the table.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were simply brushed aside by a City side who were at their very best after they took an eighth-minute lead through Phil Foden. Five minutes later the lead was doubled when Jack Grealish met an inswinging cross from Riyad Mahrez with a firm header which flashed past Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

Kevin De Bruyne made it 3-0, showing pace and a clinical finish, as he latched on to a fine through ball from the impressive Rodri. Shortly after the restart Mahrez added the fourth and then De Bruyne blasted in a spectacular, unstoppable drive from over 20 metres out and John Stones slotted home the sixth after a fine double save from Meslier.

Substitute Nathan Ake headed in a Foden corner to make it 7-0. City have 41 points with Liverpool and Chelsea, who both play on Thursday, on 37 and 36 points respectively.

