Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

COVID-19 uptick impacts major North American sports leagues

A fresh wave of positive COVID-19 test results has hit three major North American sports leagues this week, forcing the National Hockey League (NHL) to postpone games and throwing into question whether it will send players to the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The NHL announced the postponement of the Carolina Hurricanes' game on Tuesday after additional players from the team were forced to enter into COVID-19 protocols.

Chess-Carlsen may not defend world title due to lack of motivation

Norway's Magnus Carlsen said on Tuesday he no longer felt motivated to defend his world chess championship title but wanted to continue playing the game. The 31-year-old Carlsen claimed his fifth world chess crown nL1N2SV1HH in Dubai on Friday with a crushing 7.5-3.5 victory against Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Olympics-USA Hockey will have Plan B if NHL drops out of Beijing Games

USA Hockey will have a "Plan B" for the Beijing Winter Olympics if the National Hockey League decides not to participate over COVID-19 concerns and protocols, said assistant executive director John Vanbiesbrouck on Tuesday. The NHL agreed to a break in its schedule to allow players to compete in Beijing with the caveat that it could withdraw on its own if an abundance of COVID-19 disruptions forced games to be rescheduled during the Olympic window.

Coroner: Ex-NFL player who killed six had severe CTE

A coroner on Tuesday said that an ex-NFL player who killed six people and himself earlier this year in South Carolina showed "unusually severe" chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Dr. Ann McKee, director of the CTE Center at Boston University, examined the brain of Phillip Adams and concluded he suffered from Stage 2 CTE. She likened Adams' brain disease to that of Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of murder before killing himself in prison. Hernandez was found to have Stage 3.

NBA-Lakers cancel practice after Horton-Tucker tests positive for COVID-19: report

The Los Angeles Lakers canceled practice on Tuesday after guard Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA's health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus, ESPN reported, citing team sources. Horton-Tucker's positive test result came on the same day that the team is scheduled to fly to Dallas to begin a three-game road trip with games against Dallas tomorrow, Minnesota on Friday and Chicago on Sunday.

Soccer-FIFA holds meeting to address human rights concerns ahead of Qatar World Cup

FIFA held a virtual meeting on Tuesday with political institutions as well as rights organisations to discuss human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup, global soccer's governing body said in a statement. The meeting included FIFA President Gianni Infantino and head of the tournament's organising body Hassan Al Thawadi as well as members of the European Parliament, the Council of Europe and political representatives from parliaments across Europe.

Olympics-Guerin named general manager of U.S. men's ice hockey team

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was named to the same role for the U.S. men's ice hockey team that will compete at next year's Beijing Olympics, USA Hockey said on Tuesday. Guerin replaces Stan Bowman, who resigned in October after an internal investigation by the Chicago Blackhawks revealed he was among the team leaders who failed to respond promptly in 2010 to allegations a video coach sexually assaulted a player.

Sailing-Switzerland's Alinghi ropes in Red Bull for America's Cup

Red Bull has teamed up with Swiss sailing syndicate Alinghi to challenge for the America's Cup, marking the second such Formula One deal after INEOS Britannia joined forces with Mercedes. As America's Cup yachts have evolved into high-speed, "foiling" machines which "fly" above the water on hydrofoils, the adrenaline fuelled sport has increasingly been referred to as Formula One on water and is now using much of the same technology and design, as well as attracting its cash.

Sport-Athletes, teams and leagues confront abuse and bullying

Painful revelations of abuse and misconduct rocked the world of sport in 2021 as athletes from all levels of competition across the globe demanded greater accountability of trainers, coaches and the governing bodies that oversee them. A report released in October sent shockwaves through the National Hockey League (NHL) after an investigation found that the Chicago Blackhawks failed to act on allegations made by player Kyle Beach that video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

NHL-Hurricanes' game postponed after four players put in COVID-19 protocol

The Carolina Hurricanes' game at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday has been postponed after four additional members of the team entered COVID-19 protocol, said the National Hockey League.

The postponement comes a day after the league said Calgary Flames' games through Dec. 16 would be rescheduled after six players and one staff member entered COVID-19 protocol in a 24-hour period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)