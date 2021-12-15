NBA-Warriors sharpshooting guard Curry sets NBA 3-point record
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry set the NBA's all-time 3-point record at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, making his 2,974th long-range shot in the first quarter to surpass Hall of Famer Ray Allen.
Curry, a three-time champion and two-time league MVP, pounded his chest and let out a roar after hitting the shot. He was then immediately embraced by his team mates, coaches and father Dell.
