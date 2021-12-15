Cricket-Richardson to replace Hazlewood, Warner fit for second Ashes test
Jhye Richardson will replace injured paceman Josh Hazlewood but opener David Warner has been cleared to play England in the second day-night Ashes test, Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.
Hazlewood was ruled out of Adelaide after suffering a side strain during Australia's nine-wicket win in the first test at the Gabba.
