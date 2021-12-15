Left Menu

Soccer-Silva substituted due to 'niggles', says City's Guardiola

Silva, who has re-established himself as a key player for City in recent months after appearing set for a move away in the summer, was replaced by German international Ilkay Gundogan. "He had muscular niggles, nothing injured but he didn't feel comfortable, and after 3-0 (we were taking) no risk," Guardiola told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 08:36 IST
Silva, who has re-established himself as a key player for City in recent months after appearing set for a move away in the summer, was replaced by German international Ilkay Gundogan.

"He had muscular niggles, nothing injured but he didn't feel comfortable, and after 3-0 (we were taking) no risk," Guardiola told reporters. Silva has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 16 appearances for City in the Premier League this season.

League leaders City travel to Newcastle on Sunday before hosting Leicester City on Dec. 26 amid a busy run of fixtures.

