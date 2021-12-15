Ashes, 2nd Test: Jhye Richardson to replace Hazlewood, Warner deemed fit

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Wednesday confirmed the playing XI for the second Ashes Test. Pacer Jhye Richardson will be replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood while left-handed batter David Warner is fit for the day-night Test at Adelaide, reported cricket.com.au.

England and Australia will lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at Adelaide. Australia won the first Test by nine wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Hazlewood has been sidelined due to a side strain and his injury has been described as minor. The pacer's return for the Boxing Day Test is also not guaranteed at the moment.

Richardson had made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2019 and he went on to take five wickets in his first outing in the longest format. Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)