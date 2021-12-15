Left Menu

Ashes, 2nd Test: Jhye Richardson to replace Hazlewood, Warner deemed fit

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Wednesday confirmed the playing XI for the second Ashes Test.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 15-12-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 08:50 IST
Ashes, 2nd Test: Jhye Richardson to replace Hazlewood, Warner deemed fit
David Warner (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Wednesday confirmed the playing XI for the second Ashes Test. Pacer Jhye Richardson will be replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood while left-handed batter David Warner is fit for the day-night Test at Adelaide, reported cricket.com.au.

England and Australia will lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at Adelaide. Australia won the first Test by nine wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Hazlewood has been sidelined due to a side strain and his injury has been described as minor. The pacer's return for the Boxing Day Test is also not guaranteed at the moment.

Richardson had made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2019 and he went on to take five wickets in his first outing in the longest format. Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021