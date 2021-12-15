Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Kante, Chalobah in contention for Everton game

Kante has not played since injuring his knee in a 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League in November, while Chalobah sustained a hamstring injury against Watford earlier this month. Chelsea's midfield has been hit hard by injuries, with Mateo Kovacic isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 while Jorginho missed last week's Champions League game with a back problem.

Soccer-Chelsea's Kante, Chalobah in contention for Everton game

Chelsea midfielders N'Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah have returned to training and could be available for Thursday's Premier League game against Everton, the club said on their website.

Chelsea's midfield has been hit hard by injuries, with Mateo Kovacic isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 while Jorginho missed last week's Champions League game with a back problem. Chelsea's 3-2 home win over Leeds United on Saturday kept them in third place with 36 points, five behind leaders Manchester City and one behind Liverpool.

