Bayern hammer Stuttgart 5-0 to extend Bundesliga lead to nine points

Soon after, Gnabry completed his hat trick when a cross from Muller was palmed into his path by the keeper.Stuttgart stays 15th after a defeat which brought Pellegrino Matarazzos team back down to earth following a 2-0 upset win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.The game was played in an empty stadium because of state-level restrictions following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Bayern hammer Stuttgart 5-0 to extend Bundesliga lead to nine points
Serge Gnabry scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich stretched its lead in the Bundesliga to nine points with a 5-0 hammering of Stuttgart.

Stuttgart survived an early string of chances for Bayern to score, and even created a couple of its own before Gnabry curled the ball into the top-right corner in the 40th minute to open the scoring on Tuesday.

Thomas Muller set up Gnabry for a second goal just after halftime before a run of three goals in five minutes finished off Stuttgart. Robert Lewandowski chipped the ball over the goalkeeper in the 69th before tapping in a Gnabry cross three minutes later. Soon after, Gnabry completed his hat trick when a cross from Muller was palmed into his path by the keeper.

Stuttgart stays 15th after a defeat which brought Pellegrino Matarazzo's team back down to earth following a 2-0 upset win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The game was played in an empty stadium because of state-level restrictions following a rise in coronavirus cases.

