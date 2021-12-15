Left Menu

QUOTES-NBA-Reaction to Curry setting three-point record

He still has four, five, six years left, by the time he's done, his record will not be broken." STEVE KERR, GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS HEAD COACH "It was beautiful to hear the fans' reactions, see his team mates, see his dad, see Reggie Miller and Ray Allen on the sidelines." TRAE YOUNG, ATLANTA HAWKS POINT GUARD "This is crazy man..

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 09:51 IST
QUOTES-NBA-Reaction to Curry setting three-point record
Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a reaction to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry setting the NBA's all-time three-point record on Tuesday, surpassing Hall of Famer Ray Allen with his 2,974th long-range shot. RAY ALLEN, FORMER MILWAUKEE BUCKS AND BOSTON CELTICS GUARD

"The torch has been passed and it is in good hands!" ADAM SILVER, NBA COMMISSIONER

"It was thrilling to see Steph break the NBA's all-time record for three-pointers. He has revolutionized the way the game is played and continues to leave fans in awe with his amazing artistry and extraordinary shooting ability." LEBRON JAMES, LOS ANGELES LAKERS FORWARD

"Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW, CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE." SHAQUILLE O'NEAL, FORMER LAKERS, AND MIAMI HEAT CENTER

"Back in our day, we averaged five threes a game, as a team. Now teams are averaging 30. Steph has definitely changed the game. "I'm anxious to see when he gets to 1,300 games, what that number will be. He still has four, five, six years left, by the time he's done, his record will not be broken."

STEVE KERR, GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS HEAD COACH "It was beautiful to hear the fans' reactions, see his teammates, see his dad, see Reggie Miller and Ray Allen on the sidelines."

TRAE YOUNG, ATLANTA HAWKS POINT GUARD "This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021