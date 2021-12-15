QUOTES-NBA-Reaction to Curry setting three-point record

Following is a reaction to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry setting the NBA's all-time three-point record on Tuesday, surpassing Hall of Famer Ray Allen with his 2,974th long-range shot. RAY ALLEN, FORMER MILWAUKEE BUCKS AND BOSTON CELTICS GUARD

"The torch has been passed and it is in good hands!" ADAM SILVER, NBA COMMISSIONER

"It was thrilling to see Steph break the NBA's all-time record for three-pointers. He has revolutionized the way the game is played and continues to leave fans in awe with his amazing artistry and extraordinary shooting ability." LEBRON JAMES, LOS ANGELES LAKERS FORWARD

"Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW, CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE." SHAQUILLE O'NEAL, FORMER LAKERS, AND MIAMI HEAT CENTER

"Back in our day, we averaged five threes a game, as a team. Now teams are averaging 30. Steph has definitely changed the game. "I'm anxious to see when he gets to 1,300 games, what that number will be. He still has four, five, six years left, by the time he's done, his record will not be broken."

STEVE KERR, GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS HEAD COACH "It was beautiful to hear the fans' reactions, see his teammates, see his dad, see Reggie Miller and Ray Allen on the sidelines."

TRAE YOUNG, ATLANTA HAWKS POINT GUARD "This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!!"

