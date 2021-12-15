Name game: Reyna's Dortmund to play Bronckhorst's Rangers

Left Menu

Van Bronckhorst, a 46-year-old who scored six goals in 106 international appearances for the Netherlands, became Rangers manager on Nov. 18 after Steven Gerrard left to manage Aston Villa in Englands Premier League.Claudio Reyna was U.S. captain and played at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

American midfielder Gio Reyna's could get to play in the Europa League against the team managed by the person he was named after.

Reyna, a 19-year-old who debuted for Dortmund last year, was named after Giovanni van Bronckhorst, a teammate of his dad, Claudio Reyna, at Scotland's Glasgow Rangers from 1999-2001.

Dortmund will host Rangers on Feb. 17 and play in Scotland a week later in the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

''Gio sent a text straight to my oldest son,'' Van Bronckhorst said Tuesday, referring to his son Jake. ''It's a special moment for both of us. I know Gio his whole life. We visited him 1 1/2 years ago, watched one of the Dortmund games. I've been in contact with his dad, Claudio. We're still good friends so, hopefully, he can come to the games as well.'' Gio Reyna injured his right hamstring while playing for the U.S. in a World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2 and resumed full training on Nov. 30. He has missed 19 club matches.

Van Bronckhorst, a 46-year-old who scored six goals in 106 international appearances for the Netherlands, became Rangers' manager on Nov. 18 after Steven Gerrard left to manage Aston Villa in England's Premier League.

Claudio Reyna was U.S. captain and played at 1998, 2002, and 2006 World Cups. His wife, Danielle Egan, played soccer at North Carolina and for the U.S. national team.

