Sports News Roundup: YEAR ENDER-NFL-Blockbuster Brady shines again, COVID-19 controversy rattles league; NBA-Reaction to Curry setting three-point record and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

YEAR ENDER-NFL-Blockbuster Brady shines again, COVID-19 controversy rattles league

Tom Brady matched the hyperbole again in 2021 as the National Football League (NFL) found its way through the COVID-19 pandemic and grappled with off-field controversy. After winning his seventh Super Bowl in February - when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to clinch the title at home - the immortal 44-year-old Brady has decimated his competition this season, routinely outperforming quarterbacks half his age on his relentless march into the history books.

NBA-Reaction to Curry setting three-point record

Following is reaction to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry setting the NBA's all-time three-point record on Tuesday, surpassing Hall of Famer Ray Allen with his 2,974th long-range shot. RAY ALLEN, FORMER MILWAUKEE BUCKS AND BOSTON CELTICS GUARD

COVID-19 uptick impacts major North American sports leagues

A fresh wave of positive COVID-19 tests hit three major North American sports leagues this week, forcing the National Hockey League (NHL) to postpone games and throwing into question whether it will send players to the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The NHL announced the postponement of the Carolina Hurricanes' game on Tuesday after additional players from the team were forced to enter COVID-19 protocols.

YEAR ENDER-Baseball-Ohtani, 'Field of Dreams' game a hit but 2021 ends with lockout

Japan's Shohei Ohtani delivered a season for the ages, while the 'Field of Dreams' game staged in the middle of a cornfield reaped huge ratings, but Major League Baseball ended the year on a sour note with a work stoppage that could alienate fans. In Ohtani's first full MLB season as a hitter and pitcher, a feat that has drawn comparisons to Hall of Famer Babe Ruth, the Los Angeles Angels standout excelled in both positions.

Soccer-British MPs call for law change to protect female players

Members of a British parliamentary group have called for women's soccer to be brought under legislation that allows police to arrest spectators who break the law and ban them from attending games. In a letter addressed to sports minister Nigel Huddleston, eight MPs from the All Party Parliamentary Group on Women's Football said they were "shocked" that, unlike men's football, the women's game was not covered by the Football (Offences) Order.

Olympics-USA Hockey will have Plan B if NHL drops out of Beijing Games

USA Hockey will have a "Plan B" for the Beijing Winter Olympics if the National Hockey League decides not to participate over COVID-19 concerns and protocols, said assistant executive director John Vanbiesbrouck on Tuesday. The NHL agreed to a break in its schedule to allow players to compete in Beijing with the caveat that it could withdraw on its own if an abundance of COVID-19 disruptions forced games to be rescheduled during the Olympic window.

NBA-Warriors sharpshooting guard Curry sets NBA 3-point record

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry set the NBA's all-time 3-point record at New York's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, making his 2,974th long-range shot in the first quarter to surpass Hall of Famer Ray Allen. Curry, a three-time National Basketball Association champion and two-time league MVP, pounded his chest and let out a roar after hitting the 28-foot shot. He was then immediately embraced by his teammates, coaches, father and former NBA player Dell Curry, and Allen.

Coroner: Ex-NFL player who killed six had severe CTE

A coroner on Tuesday said that an ex-NFL player who killed six people and himself earlier this year in South Carolina showed "unusually severe" chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Dr. Ann McKee, director of the CTE Center at Boston University, examined the brain of Phillip Adams and concluded he suffered from Stage 2 CTE. She likened Adams' brain disease to that of Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of murder before killing himself in prison. Hernandez was found to have Stage 3.

YEAR ENDER-Motor racing-F1 has a hard act to follow after thrilling 2021

Formula One will be bigger next year, with a record 23 races including a first in Miami, but it will be hard pushed to be better than 2021 for drama and excitement. The season that ended seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton's reign and handed the crown to Dutch youngster Max Verstappen amid raging controversy was one that had it all and just kept on giving.

YEAR ENDER-Sport-Black Lives Matter moves from protest to action for athletes

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement marched on in 2021 but to the beat of a quieter drum as sport moved from protest to action by implementing some of the change athletes helped put in the spotlight. From tennis courts to soccer pitches and Formula One starting grids athletes took their protests into the living rooms of sports fans around the world in 2020 but this year it was away from the arenas and stadiums and in the boardrooms where BLM attempted to have an impact.

