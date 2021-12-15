Left Menu

MCA treasurer requests president to call AC meeting for discussing Mumbai's disastrous show

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 12:44 IST
MCA treasurer requests president to call AC meeting for discussing Mumbai's disastrous show
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The disastrous show by the Mumbai team has prompted Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) treasurer Jagdish Achrekar to write to the cricket body's chief Vijay Patil, urging him to call an urgent Apex Council meeting.

Defending champions Mumbai crashed out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the knockout stage of the national ODI championship.

Mumbai, who are a strong domestic side and have won many coveted tournaments in the past, also endured a forgettable outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In his letter to Patil, a copy of which is in possession of PTI, Achrekar wrote, ''Dear President Sir, I request you to call an urgent Apex Council meeting to discuss the performances of our teams. The discussion during the meeting and our concerns may be shared with the CIC (Cricket Improvement Committee) members, selectors, and coaches.'' Achrekar further wrote, ''Please treat my mail as a requisition for the same and if it is backed by the required number of members, I request you to call an urgent meeting at the earliest.'' Mumbai is coached by domestic veteran Amol Mazumdar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021