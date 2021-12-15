Left Menu

Was contacted 1.5 hours before selection of Test team: Kohli on being removed as ODI skipper

India Test skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said no prior communication happened between him and the selectors before he was removed as the captain of the ODI team.

15-12-2021
Was contacted 1.5 hours before selection of Test team: Kohli on being removed as ODI skipper
India Test skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said no prior communication happened between him and the selectors before he was removed as the captain of the ODI team. Rohit Sharma was named India's new ODI skipper last week and he takes the reins from Kohli as India gear up for the South Africa series.

Kohli said he was just contacted one and half hours ago before the selection meeting on December 8. "Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for the Test series," said Kohli while replying to a query from ANI.

"And there was no prior communication with me since I announced the T20I captaincy decision up till December 8. The chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed Before ending the call, I was told the five selectors decided that I would not be told that I will not be ODI captain. Which I replied 'okay fine'," he further said. "And in the selection call afterwards we chatted about it briefly this is what happened, there was no communication prior to that at all," he added.

Kohli will lead India in the South Africa Test series from December 26 (ANI)

