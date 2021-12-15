Cricket-Hosts NZ begin Women's ODI World Cup against West Indies
Australia, England, South Africa and India qualified for the event through the ICC Women's Championship 2017-20, while New Zealand automatically qualified as hosts. Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies were the last three teams to qualify, sealing their spots on the basis of rankings after a qualifying tournament was abandoned https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-cricket-worldcup-w-idUKKBN2IC0BR due to travel bans prompted by the discovery of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Hosts New Zealand will begin their 2022 Women's ODI World Cup campaign against West Indies on March 4, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday as it released the schedule https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/2414573 for the tournament. Six-times champions Australia face holders England the following day and 2017 runners-up India take on arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6.
The first semi-final will be held at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 30, while Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second on March 31 and the final on April 3. Australia, England, South Africa and India qualified for the event through the ICC Women's Championship 2017-20, while New Zealand automatically qualified as hosts.
Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies were the last three teams to qualify, sealing their spots on the basis of rankings after a qualifying tournament was abandoned https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-cricket-worldcup-w-idUKKBN2IC0BR due to travel bans prompted by the discovery of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Boxing-Kambosos says next fight will be at home in Australia
Australia on alert after first probable Omicron community case
WRAPUP 1-Hong Kong expands travel curbs on Omicron fears, Australia reports 5 cases
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA moving to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech booster for 16-, 17-year-olds - WSJ; Hong Kong expands travel curbs on Omicron fears, Australia reports 5 cases and more
WRAPUP 2-Omicron fears prompt Hong Kong to expand travel curbs; Australia reports 5 cases