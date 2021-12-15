Cricket-Anderson not taking swing for granted at 'temperamental' Adelaide

England's James Anderson enjoys playing at Adelaide Oval so much he calls it his "favourite ground outside the UK" but the veteran seamer said swing is not a given at the "temperamental" venue, which is set to host the pink ball second Ashes test. Anderson, who along with fellow seamer Stuart Broad was included in the tourists' 12-man squad for the match starting Thursday, claimed six wickets last time out at Adelaide, though England lost that 2017 contest.

Smarting from their nine-wicket loss to Australia in the opener in Brisbane, England have recalled the seam duo while sacrificing the express speed of Mark Wood in their bid to level the five-test series. "I had success with it last time here. But obviously, it is quite temperamental," the 39-year-old told a news conference on the eve of the day-night match.

"It's not a given that it's going to swing around corners or seam or anything like that. "It's generally a good pitch here. When the pitch is good, if the sun's out, then it won't do a great deal.

"There might be times during the game with twilight or when it gets dark under lights, it might do a little bit more. "It's trying to take advantage of those times when it does do a little bit."

Anderson said he always enjoyed coming to Adelaide and the ground was one of his favourites. "I've always enjoyed it, whether with a one day side or the test side. The atmosphere is great," he added. "People love their cricket in Adelaide. And the sort of stuff they've done to the ground I think is fantastic. It's now an amazing stadium."

England's decision to omit Anderson and Broad, who have shared a combined 1,156 test wickets, out of the squad in Brisbane surprised many. Anderson, test cricket's most successful pace bowler with 632 wickets, said he did not want to miss any of the remaining four tests though he understood the need to manage his workload.

"I came here wanting to be available for five and that doesn't change now, I want to be available for the next four," he said. "All I can do is try and prepare as well as I can and stay fit and the last few years I've certainly been managed a bit more, missing the odd game to try and make sure I stay fresh for a long series."

England retained Jack Leach in their squad despite the left-arm spinner conceding 102 runs in his 13 overs for the sole wicket of Marnus Labuschagne at the Gabba.

