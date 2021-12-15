Boca defeat Barcelona in inaugural Maradona Cup

Boca Juniors were victorious in Tuesday's Maradona Cup clash in Riyadh after they defeated FC Barcelona in the penalty shootout. The two sides, both former clubs of Argentine great Diego Maradona, fought out an entertaining match at Mrsool Park in Saudi Arabia.

Ferran Jutgla put the Catalans ahead just after the break, Barca had enjoyed most of the chances prior to taking their much-deserved lead. But Boca pegged the Spanish side after Exequiel Zeballos finally equalised with a quarter of an hour left on the clock.

The game went to a shootout, and while Boca converted every one of theirs, Matheus had his saved and Guillem Jaime missed the target altogether. Despite the result, it was a fine performance from a very young Barca side which particularly in the second half mainly consisted of Barca B players, including some that were playing first-team football for the very first time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)