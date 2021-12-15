India set to host SAFF U-18 women's, U-19 C'ships in 2022

After hosting the AFC Women's Asian Cup in January-February 2021, India is all set to host two more international tournaments, namely the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship 2022 in March, and the SAFF U-19 Championship 2022 in July-August. The SAFF U-18 Women's Championship is set to commence on March 3, with the final slated to take place on March 14, 2022, with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and hosts India to take part in a tournament that will see the five teams face each other once in a round-robin format, before the top two places sides square off for the final on March 14.

Meanwhile, the SAFF U-19 Championship will commence on July 25, with the final set to take place on August 3, 2022. A total of six teams are set to participate in the SAFF U-19 Championship - Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and hosts India. The six teams will be divided into two groups of three nations each. The groups will be played in a round-robin format with each team set to play against each other once. The top two teams from each group move into the semifinals on December 31, and the winners move to the final on August 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)