BWF World C'ships: Prannoy, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy pair advance into pre-quarters

HS Prannoy and the women's doubles team of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Wednesday advanced into the pre-quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:33 IST
Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
HS Prannoy and the women's doubles team of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Wednesday advanced into the pre-quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva. HS Prannoy defeated Daren Liew 21-7, 21-17 in 42 minutes. The Indian dominated the opening game and sealed the match in the second after impressive long rallies.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy stunned 14th seeds Liu Xuan Xuan/Xia Yu Ting 21-11, 9-21, 21-13 in 51 minutes. Meanwhile, Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov have progressed to the round of 16 after overcoming MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 21-11, 21-16.

On Tuesday, reigning world champion PV Sindhu started the defence of her title with straight games victory over Martina Repiska. Two-time Olympic medallist Indian defeated shuttler from Slovakia by 21-7, 21-9 in just 24 minutes. In men's singles, Lakshya Sen had and former world number one Indian Kidambi Srikanth also cruised into the round of 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

