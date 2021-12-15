Soccer-Barcelona striker Aguero announces retirement due to heart condition
Barcelona and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football on Wednesday at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with a heart condition, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year career during which he scored more than 400 goals.
"This press conference is to communicate that I've decided to stop playing soccer. It's a very hard moment but I'm at peace with the decision I made," a tearful Aguero told a gathering at the Camp Nou.
