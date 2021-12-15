Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona striker Aguero announces retirement due to heart condition

Aguero moved to Spain after a decade with Premier League champions Manchester City, where he scored 260 goals in 390 appearances to become the club's record goalscorer.

Barcelona and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football on Wednesday at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with a heart condition, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year career during which he scored more than 400 goals.

Aguero was taken to hospital on Oct. 30 after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties in Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves. The club announced a few days later that he would be out for at least three months following cardiac analysis. "This press conference is to communicate that I've decided to stop playing soccer. It's a very hard moment but I'm at peace with the decision I made," a tearful Aguero told a gathering at the Camp Nou.

"It's a decision that I made to preserve my health. It's what the doctors said to me, that it would be better to stop playing. I made the decision around 10 days ago. "I'm very proud of my career, it was a dream come true. I just wanted to be a professional player and never thought that I would play in Europe."

The Argentine joined Barca on a free transfer during the close season, but made only five appearances in all competitions due to a calf injury and his cardiac issues, scoring once in a 2-1 home defeat by Real Madrid. Aguero moved to Spain after a decade with Premier League champions Manchester City, where he scored 260 goals in 390 appearances to become the club's record goalscorer.

