Ashes: Not a given that pink-ball will swing around, says Anderson

England pacer James Anderson on Wednesday said that it is not a given that the pink-ball is going to swing around in Australia. England and Australia will lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at Adelaide. Australia won the first Test by nine wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"I had success with [the pink ball] last time here but, obviously, it is quite temperamental. It's not a given that it's going to swing around corners, or seam, or anything like that. We know it's generally a good pitch here, and if the sun's out, then it won't do a great deal," ESPNcricinfo quoted Anderson as saying. "It doesn't necessarily do nothing during the day, but it might not do as much. Especially for a new-ball bowler, you got to try and see if it's swinging. If not, then maybe you go slightly more defensive. If it is swinging, you can attack a little bit more. It's just the same in that respect as any other Test match, to be honest. It's something that we'll try and read as we go along," he added.

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Wednesday confirmed the playing XI for the second Ashes Test. Pacer Jhye Richardson will be replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood while left-handed batter David Warner is fit for the day-night Test at Adelaide, reported cricket.com.au.

"I've watched most of the pink-ball Tests here, whether it was actually being here or in middle of the night back home, to get an idea of how I should be bowling these conditions. That was certainly a spell I watched and hopefully I can do something similar. From that [performance], and the practice that we've had, we know that it swings around at times, even earlier on in the day," said Anderson. "The atmosphere is great. People love their cricket in Adelaide and the stuff they've done to the ground I think is fantastic. It's now an amazing stadium. All the guys love playing here. And we're just hopeful of putting in a good performance to try and edge that back into more good games for me, rather than bad," he added. (ANI)

