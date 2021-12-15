Hadn't won ICC title, removing me as ODI skipper 'logical decision': Kohli

India Test skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that he understands why he was removed as the ODI captain and termed the call as 'logical'. Last week, Kohli was replaced by Rohit Sharma as the white-ball skipper. "I can understand why, the reason, we haven't won an ICC tournament. Whether the decision they took is right or wrong, there's no debate. It's a logical decision which I understand," said Kohli during a virtual press conference.

Kohli also said that no prior communication happened between him and the selectors before he was removed as the captain of the ODI team. "Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for the Test series," said Kohli while replying to a query from ANI.

"And there was no prior communication with me since I announced the T20I captaincy decision up till December 8. The chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed. Before ending the call, I was told the five selectors decided that I would not be ODI captain. To which I replied 'okay fine'," he further said. Talking about Rohit Sharma, Kohli said: "Rohit is a very able captain, tactically very sound. We've seen that in the games he's captained for India and in the IPL with Mumbai Indians as well. So along with Rahul bhai, who is a very balanced coach and great man-manager, both will have my absolute support and my contribution in whatever vision they set for the team."

"I will be there to support that 100 per cent and continue to be a guy who can push the team in the right direction going forward in ODIs and T20Is. Well, I can't comment if me not being captain will leave a positive impact on my batting, those things no one can predict. I have taken a lot of pride in performing as a captain for the team and I've done the best that I could. I think what I know is my motivation levels to perform won't dip at all, I will always be prepared and eager to perform in the same manner," he added. (ANI)

