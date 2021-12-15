Sergio Aguero says goodbye to football due to heart condition

The Argentine forward Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football on Wednesday due to a heart condition. Aguero had been out of action after suffering chest pains during Barca's 1-1 draw against Alaves in La Liga on October 30. The 33-year-old was taken to a hospital for tests and subsequently diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia, after which he was ruled out for three months.

However, Aguero did not make his return to the field and has now chosen to hang up his boots after an illustrious 18-year career. An emotional Aguero at Camp Nou said: "This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football."

"It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have made I have taken for my health, that is the main reason, because of the problem that I had a month-and-a-half ago. I was in good hands of the medical staff who have done their best and have told me the best thing would be to stop playing." "So I made that decision about a week ago and I want to tell everyone I did everything possible to have hope, but there wasn't very much," he added.

Aguero has found back of the net 379 times in 663 games across spells at Independiente, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, and Barca. He has also recorded 118 assists. The Argentine has won 17 trophies in total, 15 of which were claimed during his 10-year stay at Manchester City, where he emerged as one of the legendary forward of his generation.

The Manchester club has won five Premier League titles with Aguero as the marksman. In his first season with Manchester City, he entrenched in the club's history when he famously scored the dramatic late-winning goal against QPR in the last game of the 2011-12 season to secure his team's first Premier League title. (ANI)

