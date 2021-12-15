Rajnath again uses cricket terminology to praise U'khand CM Dhami

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday once again used cricket terminology to heap praise on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. ''When I came to Uttarakhand last time, I had called him (Dhami) a powerful batsman (dhakad batsman), but before coming here when I saw a list of all that he has done in a short span of time, I want to say that he is not just a powerful batsman, but also a good bowler who can have an opponent clean bowled in the blink of an eye,'' Singh said.

The defence minister had earlier praised Dhami using cricket terminology during his last two visits to the state, describing him on one occasion as a 'powerful batsman' and on another occasion as a 'good finisher like Mahendra Singh Dhoni'. PTI ALM SRY

