Motor racing-Hamilton receives knighthood

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:53 IST
Seven times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood for services to motorsport on Wednesday, days after he lost out on a record eighth title after a tense last lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton, 36, is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after the late Australian Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and triple champion Jackie Stewart, and the only one to have received the award while still racing.

