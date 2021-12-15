Left Menu

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Marcelo test COVID-19 positive

Real Madrid CF players Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:09 IST
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Marcelo test COVID-19 positive
Luka Modric and Marcelo (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid CF players Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday. The pair will now miss Sunday's league game against Cadiz. Modric was last seen in Real's 2-0 derby win against Atletico on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu.

With rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe, football is also being affected. On Monday Spanish club, Valencia confirmed four cases, including their head coach and two players. In England, the COVID outbreak at Tottenham Hotspur led UEFA to postpone their Europa Conference League game against Rennes last week. After UEFA, Premier League also then postponed the Spurs match at Brighton.

Manchester United's Premier League fixture at Brentford FC was also postponed for the same reason. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021