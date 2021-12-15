Sehwag legend of the game, feel happy to be compared with him: Shafali

Left Menu

India batter Shafali Verma on Wednesday said Virender Sehwag is a legend of the game and she always feels good whenever fans compare her with the former India opener.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:18 IST
By Vishesh Roy India batter Shafali Verma on Wednesday said Virender Sehwag is a legend of the game and she always feels good whenever fans compare her with the former India opener.

Shafali was last seen playing for Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash. She had also represented Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of the Hundred, which was a brainchild of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). "I will keep on working hard, I will keep improving and I will strive to get better which each passing day. Virender Sehwag is a legend and I get very happy whenever I am compared with him. It only helps me to get better," Shafali told ANI here at an event.

Talking about her best memory from 2021, Shafali said: "The best moment in 2021 for me was my first Test innings, after that match I got really confident. I got further motivated after that and I learnt a lot from that experience. Every player has their own style, I have been playing with boys from the starting, I have retained the aggressive style." When asked about her experience of playing in the Hundred, the youngster said: "Hundred format was very enjoyable, we learnt a lot from other players. Women's cricket will grow and this format is great for taking the women's game ahead. It is good for us."

The right-handed batter had played two Tests this year and she managed to score 242 runs, with the highest score being 96. India will face Pakistan in their opening match of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in Tauranga on March 6, 2022. The showpiece event will get underway on March 4, 2022, at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, with the hosts New Zealand taking on West Indies. (ANI)

