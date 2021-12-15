Seher Atwal takes slender lead in 15th Leg of WPGT

Left Menu

Seher Atwal, who registered a breakthrough win earlier this year, took a slender one-shot lead in the first round of the 15th and final leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Seher Atwal, who registered a breakthrough win earlier this year, took a slender one-shot lead in the first round of the 15th and final leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday. Seher, who missed making the final stage of the Ladies by one shot, carded 3-over 75 on the first day at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club. She was one shot ahead of Neha Tripathi and two clear of last week’s winner Ridhima Dilawari.

Four players, including two amateurs in Smriti Bhargav and Agrima Manral, were tied for fourth at 6-over 78. The two pros in the bunch were Lakhmehar Pardesi and Trimann Saluja.

Seher, winner of the fourth leg this year in Pune, overcame a double bogey and three others bogeys in her 75. Her two birdies came on the par-5 fourth and par-4 12th.

Neha Tripathi also had two birdies but she also dropped six bogeys in her 76, while Ridhima had just one birdie on the par-5 15th and six bogeys on a day when the scores were modest.

Jyotsana Singh and Rhea Purvi Saravanan were tied for eighth at 79 each, while five players were together at 8-over 80 in Tied-10th place.

The back nine played rather difficult and only Seher was even for it while all others went over par for the stretch. No player birdied the 18th.

