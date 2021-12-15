Left Menu

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday officially received his knighthood at Windsor Castle.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:03 IST
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood
Lewis Hamilton after receiving his knighthood (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday officially received his knighthood at Windsor Castle. He was made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor.

The 36-year-old was awarded his knighthood and the resulting title in the 2021 New Year Honours list after matching Michael Schumacher with his seventh Formula 1 World Championship. Mercedes' driver missed out on a record eighth title this season after Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed his maiden Drivers' Championship title in a dramatic last-lap finish in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Silver Arrows did however take a record eighth consecutive constructors' championship with Hamilton finishing second and Valtteri Bottas sixth to winner Verstappen at Yas Marina. Hamilton appeared at Windsor Castle alongside his mother Carmen, who watched her son become the fourth Formula 1 driver in history to be knighted, following on from Jackie Stewart, Stirling Moss, and Jack Brabham.

Hamilton is also set to attend the end-of-season FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Paris on Thursday alongside the newly-crowned champion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021