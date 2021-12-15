Left Menu

India to host women's U-18 and U-19 SAFF C'ships next year

The group stage will be played in a round-robin format with each team facing each other once.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:58 IST
India to host women's U-18 and U-19 SAFF C'ships next year
  • Country:
  • India

India will host South Asian Football Federation's (SAFF) U-18 and U-19 Women's Championships next year.

The SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship will be held from March 3-14 while the SAFF U-19 Championship will take place from July 25 to August 3, the All India Football Federation said on Wednesday.

An Indian team is currently playing in the Women's SAFF U-19 Championships in Dhaka.

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and hosts India will compete in the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship. The five teams will face each other once in a round-robin format before the top two sides square off in the final.

The SAFF U-19 Championship will be a six-team affair. Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka will be the other teams apart from hosts India.

The six teams will be divided into two groups of three each. The group stage will be played in a round-robin format with each team facing each other once. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021