India juniors beat SAI B 6-0 in Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League

India juniors defeated Sports Authority of India 'B' 6-0 in the opening Group A match of the inaugural Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League (Phase I) here on Wednesday.

Deepika scored four goals, including a hat-trick, for India juniors at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

In another Group A game of the 14-team tournament, Anjali Panwar scored five goals for Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) to help her team thrash Mumbai Schools Sports Association 15-0. Odisha Naval Tata High Performance Centre, Bhubaneswar, beat Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Karnal, 1-0 through a Priya Toppo penalty corner in the 26th minute.

In a Group B match, a second-half hat-trick by Poonam Mundu was the highlight of Sports Authority of India A team's 7-1 win over Odisha Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar.

