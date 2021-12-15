Left Menu

Deepa Malik, Prabhakar Rao praise Para Sports Association of Odisha

President of Paralympic India Deepa Malik and Chairman of Para-Badminton India Prabhakar Rao have lavished praises for Para Sports Association of Odisha which is organizing the biggest ever para-badminton nationals.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:35 IST
President of Paralympic India Deepa Malik and Chairman of Para-Badminton India Prabhakar Rao have lavished praises for Para Sports Association of Odisha which is organizing the biggest ever para-badminton nationals. "In recent times, Odisha has set a great example by supporting various sports and taking them to new heights. In the same vein, Odisha has now come forward to host Para-Badminton Nationals, a sport that has recently given India four Paralympic medals! The Paralympic Committee of India is proud to work with the Odisha government and the Para Sports Association of Odisha to conduct this tournament," said Deepa Malik in an official release.

Commenting on the same, Prabhakar Rao said, "This a gentle note of appreciation to Odisha Para Sports Association of Odisha towards their extraordinary efforts in organizing such a grand event for the budding Para players of our country. A special thanks to Mr Das, Mr Sunil Pradhan, Mr Dillaswar Rao and the entire team of Odisha Para-Badminton for their tireless work to promote the sport of Badminton amongst our specially-abled players." "From my personal experience, I have observed remarkable growth and enthusiasm in Para badminton during recent years. Our Golden Boy of India, Khel Ratna and Arjuna awardee, Shri Pramod Bhagat has enlivened the occasion with his gracious presence. Young players of our country can aspire to newer heights and achievements, as accomplished by Shri Pramod Bhagat who is a shining example for all the players in our nation. This tournament will undoubtedly be a grand success and be a recurrent event of great eminence in the future of the sport," he added.

Para Sports Association of Odisha along with the Department of Sports and Youth Government of Odisha will organize the three-day mega event in which over 500 players will be participating. The event will be held at two venues, East coast Railway Indoor Stadium, Bhubaneswar in association with K.C. Memorial Trust and Udaan Badminton Academy from December 24-26, 2021 under the aegis of Paralympic Committee of India and Badminton Association of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

