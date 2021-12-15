Left Menu

AFC Asian Cup India: Ranjita Tekcham, Uvena Fernandes appointed as match officials

India's Ranjita Tekcham and Uvena Fernandes have been appointed as match officials for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:44 IST
AFC Asian Cup India: Ranjita Tekcham, Uvena Fernandes appointed as match officials
Ranjita Tekcham and Uvena Fernandes (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Ranjita Tekcham and Uvena Fernandes have been appointed as match officials for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. Ranjita Tekcham has been appointed as one of the Referees, while Uvena Fernandes has been appointed as an Assistant Referee in the AFC Asian Cup. With the Asian Cup set to be held in India in January and February next year, it promises to be a special occasion for all.

"All AFC appointments are important but this one more so because India are hosts and I am going to perform on home soil," said Referee Ranjita as per an official AIFF release. The VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology will be used from the quarterfinal onwards and the Match Officials are eager to learn more about it.

"We are looking forward to the opportunity to learn the advanced VAR system and improve our skills on it," said Fernandes, who will be involved in her second AFC Asian Cup event. Along with the two Match Officials, Maria Rebello has also been assigned as one of the Referee Assessors for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, which gets underway on January 20, with the final set to be held on February 6, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021