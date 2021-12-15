Left Menu

Hyderabad Strikers rally to down Bengaluru Spartans in TPL

With the advantage still with Bengaluru, Hyderabad needed a big win in the deciding mens doubles and Vishnu and Kadhe did exactly that, both using their big serves and sharp net coverage to advantage, winning 14-6 over Bala and Jeevan to seal the tie.On Tuesday, the Hyderabad outfit had outplayed Rajasthan Panthers 49-31.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:50 IST
Hyderabad Strikers rallied to beat Bengaluru Spartans 42-38 for their second victory in the league stage of the Tennis Premier League here on Wednesday.

Karman Kaur gave Hyderabad Strikers a winning start, defeating higher-ranked Uzbek Sabina Sharipova 11-9. However, Bengaluru came back roaring through N Sriram Balaji, who served big and volleyed well to win 14-6 against Arjun Kadhe.

It was here that the team strength of Hyderabad came into play, with Vishnu Vardhan joining Karman for a 11-9 win over the pair of Jeevan N and Sharipova to cut the lead. With the advantage still with Bengaluru, Hyderabad needed a big win in the deciding men's doubles and Vishnu and Kadhe did exactly that, both using their big serves and sharp net coverage to advantage, winning 14-6 over Bala and Jeevan to seal the tie.

On Tuesday, the Hyderabad outfit had outplayed Rajasthan Panthers 49-31. It was also Bengaluru's second defeat, having lost to the Mumbai Leon Army 39-41 on Tuesday.

Pune Jaguars also continued their winning form with a 46-34 victory over Rajasthan Panthers, who suffered their second league stage loss.

Rutuja was in good form for Pune Jaguars, winning the opening singles 11-9 over Rajasthan's Latvian player Diana Marcinkevica. Saketh Myneni continued the momentum with a 12-8 victory over Aryan Goveas and then they won the mixed doubles and men's doubles 12-8 and 11-9 respectively for a comfortable victory.

