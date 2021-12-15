Sports News Roundup: Barcelona striker Aguero retires at 33 due to heart condition; Seven-times Formula One champion Hamilton receives knighthood and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Qatar upholds conviction of former 2022 World Cup employee

Qatar's court of appeal on Wednesday upheld a conviction for bribery and misuse of funds against a former employee of the 2022 soccer World Cup organising committee but reduced his jail sentence to three years from five, his lawyers said. Abdullah Ibhais, who was arrested in 2019 and sentenced in April to five years imprisonment, has said he is being singled out for speaking up for migrant workers in the Gulf Arab state, an assertion echoed by human rights groups.

Browns' outbreak claims QB Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, joining a growing list of players and coaches at risk of missing Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield has been a frequent name on the team's injury report with shoulder and leg ailments and tested positive Wednesday. The Browns confirmed Stefanski and Mayfield were positive and six total players were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list: cornerback Troy Hill, safety John Johnson III, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and Mayfield.

Cricket-Root needs batting support if England are to make most of pink ball

Much is being made of what a recalled England bowler James Anderson might conjure up with the pink ball being used in the second test starting in Adelaide on Thursday, but unless England's batting improves it might make little difference. Skipper Joe Root aside, England's batting has been brittle this year and was exposed again in the first test in Brisbane that Australia won by nine wickets.

Soccer-Barcelona striker Aguero retires at 33 due to heart condition

Barcelona and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero broke down in tears as he announced his retirement from football on Wednesday due to a heart condition, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year career during which he scored more than 400 goals. Aguero, 33, was taken to hospital on Oct. 30 after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties in Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves.

Soccer-Premier League refuse Leicester postponement request as COVID cases rise

Leicester City had a request to postpone Thursday's game against Tottenham Hotspur rejected by the Premier League, as English football continues to face potential disruption from the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Rodgers said Leicester had nine players out due to COVID-19 and "other medical issues", adding that the integrity of the competition is at stake in what is a "testing time of the year" with teams often playing at least twice a week.

Motor racing-Seven-times Formula One champion Hamilton receives knighthood

Britain's seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton received a knighthood for services to motorsport on Wednesday, days after losing out on what would have been a record eighth title in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton holds the record for most race wins with 103, and is tied with Germany's Michael Schumacher on seven drivers' championships.

Revs re-sign D DeJuan Jones through 2024

The New England Revolution re-signed defender DeJuan Jones through the 2024 season. The contract extension announced Wednesday includes a club option for 2025.

Olympics-Most countries won't join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games-IOC

A majority of governments from the 90 countries participating in the 2022 Beijing winter Olympics have not opted to join a diplomatic boycott of the Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said. The United States, Britain and Australia are among countries that recently announced a diplomatic boycott of the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Games over China's human rights record, a stand that China dismissed as "political posturing".

Rallying-Two Saudi women set to compete in Dakar Rally in historic first

Mashael Al-Obaidan and Dania Akeel will be the first female drivers from Saudi Arabia to compete in the Dakar Rally next month, the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation said on Wednesday. The 44th edition of the endurance rally in Saudi Arabia is more than 8,300 kilometres long with a route that traverses deserts and mountains and the duo will drive up to 600km a day in a taxing schedule.

Soccer-Tuchel says he will reach out to Aubameyang after Arsenal drop captain

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said he sympathised with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker lost his Arsenal captaincy, saying on Wednesday that he would reach out to his former player when the time is right. Aubameyang, 32, was stripped of the captaincy on Tuesday for a disciplinary breach and manager Mikel Arteta said he would not be considered for selection when they take on West Ham United later on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)