Left Menu

Italy and Argentina to play soccer''s ''Finalissima'' in London

European champion Italy and Copa America winner Argentina will play each other in London on June 1, UEFA and CONMEBOL said Wednesday.No venue was announced for the Finalissima the first of three inter-continental championships that the two soccer bodies have agreed to stage.Italy won the European Championship in July.

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:34 IST
Italy and Argentina to play soccer''s ''Finalissima'' in London
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

European champion Italy and Copa America winner Argentina will play each other in London on June 1, UEFA and CONMEBOL said Wednesday.

No venue was announced for the “Finalissima” — the first of three inter-continental championships that the two soccer bodies have agreed to stage.

Italy won the European Championship in July. The match was played at Wembley Stadium in London, where there was some of the worst disorder and organizational failures in international soccer in recent years. Thousands of ticketless England fans broke into the stadium to watch their national team play its first major final in 55 years.

When the inter-continental game plan was announced in September, the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Napoli was thought to be a likely venue. The late Argentina great had his most famous club seasons at Napoli.

UEFA and CONMEBOL are building closer ties as they have teamed up to oppose FIFA's push to stage the men's World Cup every two years, instead of every four years. They have opened an office together in London, to be formally inaugurated early in the new year.

Their formal working agreement, first signed nearly two years ago, has now been extended through June 2028.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
2
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021