Soccer-Watford match at Burnley called off after COVID outbreak
Reuters | Burnley | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:40 IST
Premier League club Burnley said their home game against Watford was called off on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting squad.
No details were given about the scale of the outbreak and no replacement date has yet been identified.
