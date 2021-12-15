Left Menu

Soccer-Watford match at Burnley called off after COVID outbreak

Reuters | Burnley | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:40 IST
Soccer-Watford match at Burnley called off after COVID outbreak
Premier League club Burnley said their home game against Watford was called off on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting squad.

No details were given about the scale of the outbreak and no replacement date has yet been identified.

