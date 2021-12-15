Ashes, 2nd Test: Wood rested, Anderson and Broad named in 12-member squad

England on Wednesday named a 12-player squad for the second Ashes Test match (D/N) at the Adelaide Oval starting on Thursday. "Lancashire seamer James Anderson has been included in the squad after missing the first Test in Brisbane. Durham seamer Mark Wood has been rested," read an official ECB statement.

The final XI will be confirmed at the toss. Earlier, Anderson said that it is not a given that the pink ball is going to swing around in Australia. England and Australia will lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at Adelaide. Australia won the first Test by nine wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"I had success with [the pink ball] last time here but, obviously, it is quite temperamental. It's not a given that it's going to swing around corners, or seam, or anything like that. We know it's generally a good pitch here, and if the sun's out, then it won't do a great deal," ESPNcricinfo quoted Anderson as saying. "It doesn't necessarily do nothing during the day, but it might not do as much. Especially for a new-ball bowler, you got to try and see if it's swinging. If not, then maybe you go slightly more defensive. If it is swinging, you can attack a little bit more. It's just the same in that respect as any other Test match, to be honest. It's something that we'll try and read as we go along," he added.

England Men's Squad for second Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes. (ANI)

